Guinea pigs abandoned at Sleeping Giant State Park will be up for adoption

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A pair of guinea pigs found abandoned at a state park in Hamden will soon be up for adoption.

Hamden Animal Control first posted about the pets on Monday.

It said someone abandoned them at Sleeping Giant State Park.

The animals were on a trail off of Tuttle Road.

Wednesday, animal control posted to social media that the guinea pigs would be ready for adoption on Aug. 8.

It said anyone who’s interested can call 203-230-4080.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.