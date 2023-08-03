Have you seen purple streetlights on the highway? The Department of Transportation explains why

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Have you seen purple streetlights on the highway?

Many questions were raised as to why CT residents are seeing purple lights on busy highways.

“I was kind of confused at first, but I didn’t mind it. I kind of liked it, a change, a cool color,” said Jamie Palmese, Berlin.

The Department of Transportation is in the process of replacing highway lighting fixtures with LED heads to be more energy efficient.

They are about 50% of the way done, but something looks a little off.

“Recently, Rt. 3 in Glastonbury, Rt. 9 in Berlin, noticed that some of those nice, white, bright lights have omitted a purplish-blueish glow,” said Josh Morgan, DOT Spokesperson.

They say it is a manufacturer’s defect.

The LEDs, made by Acuity Brands, produced between 2017 and 2019, have the defect.

The lights must be in operation for 2 years for the defect to show.

The lights on Rt. 3 and Rt. 9 were installed in 2021.

“There’s no way to tell just by looking at them. You have to wait until whatever that chemical reaction in the light fixture goes bad,” Morgan said.

5,000 lights were ordered in CT, and 100 have shown the defect so far.

“The manufacturer said they’re going to stand by their product, that this was an unfortunate defect, and they’re going to be replacing every defective model here in CT at their cost, so no additional cost to CT taxpayers,” Morgan explained.

It is not a safety hazard.

DOT says if it was a hazard, they’d be replacing them immediately.

They are still installing the lights and will not know if they have the defect until the purple glow starts to show.

If you see a spot with a new purple light, contact CT DOT’s customer care center.

People can report a “purple” light by contacting CTDOT’s Customer Care Center via the online submission form, by email at DOT.CustomerCare@ct.gov, or by phone at (860) 594-2560.

