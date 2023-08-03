Summer Escapes
Hotel to homeless shelter, New Haven hopes to turn a Days Inn into a refuge for the homeless

By Hector Molina and Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven wants to turn a hotel into a homeless shelter.

The city hopes to turn the Days Inn on Foxon Blvd. into a 56-room shelter with more than 100 beds just before the winter, a crucial time of year for those in need.

It would be the city’s first non-congregate-style shelter.

Those in need will have the option to have their own room and a more independent way of living as opposed to the typical congregate style where dozens of beds are in one space.

“It doesn’t allow someone to have privacy or allow them to take a shower. All of those things are important to someone’s ability to stabilize and have the ability to eventually find permanent housing. So the hotel models pretty good because it’s somewhat flexible,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.

Steve Werlin, the Executive Director for New Haven’s Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen, says the proposal comes at a time when the Elm City is in dire need of shelter and housing.

“At our drop-in center on State Street, we see about 60-80 people per day. We have quite a few people who are unsheltered, so the hope is that this fills in a much-needed gap,” Werlin said. “The goal is to get people stabilized and to get people into supportive housing or some sort of permanent housing so they can succeed.”

Elicker says he and the hotel ownership have already reached a tentative agreement while they await final approval from the Board of Alders.

Elicker says the acquisition would cost about 6.9 million dollars.

However, he hopes the cost will be taken care of through ARPA funds and the city’s budget surplus and that very few, if any, renovations will be needed, making the shelter ready to go for winter.

That is a crucial time for people in need.

“We had 4 or 5 warming centers going across New Haven, and they were all at capacity all the time. So it was really hard to get through that winter, and here at DESK, we were over capacity. So, it’s nice to have a solution that is more humane and speaking to the need,” said Werlin.

Elicker says he will present the formal proposal to the Board of Alders at their next meeting on August 7th.

If approved, the city will then put out a request for proposals where they will then find a non-profit organization to run the shelter.

