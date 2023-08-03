Man who scammed elderly couple out of $12,500 arrested by state police

PRESTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from New York was arrested by Connecticut State Police for scamming an elderly couple in Preston out of $12,500.

Troopers said they arrested Jose A. Perezclark, 39, of Bronx, NY, on Wednesday.

(Connecticut State Police)

They said the arrest of Perezclark stemmed from a lengthy investigation.

State police said the scam was implemented by telephone by Perezclark and his associates. They claimed to be court officials. The rouse involved the couple’s daughter being arrested and needing cash for bond after a deadly motor vehicle crash in which she was at fault.

“Following the initial arrest of Perezclark earlier this year for interfering with a police investigation and an attempted larceny charge, a search and seizure warrant for Perezclark’s motor vehicle was applied for and granted out of New London Superior Court,” state police said in a news release. “Upon Major Crimes detectives’ execution of this search and seizure warrant, the elderly victims’ stolen money was recovered and will be returned to them in the near future.”

Perezclark was charged with second-degree larceny and second-degree telephone fraud.

He was given a court date of Aug 16. in New London and was released after posting a court-set $100,000 cash/surety bond.

