Police investigation underway in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are conducting an investigation at a convenience store on Thursday morning in New Haven.

Officers responded to the area of Foxon Boulevard and Eastern Street just before 3 a.m.

First responders and several cruisers were present in the area of a 7/11 when Ch. 3 crews arrived.

Caution tape and evidence markers are out and officers seem to be focused on the area inside the convenience store.

Detectives with latex gloves have been going through the aisles and placing things into evidence bags.

There has been no official update from police since they were first spotted on Foxon Boulevard.

This is a developing story. As soon as we get an update, it will be provided here.

