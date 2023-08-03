Summer Escapes
Police look to identify suspects in Goodwill theft

Groton Town police sought to identify suspects who stole from a Goodwill store.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Police are hoping the public can help identify two suspects who stole from a Goodwill in Groton.

Groton Town police posted surveillance photos to their Facebook page on Thursday.

They called the case a larceny from the Goodwill Store on Long Hill Road.

“We are seeking assistance in identifying the individuals, along with the pickup truck,” police posted.

Anyone with information can call Groton Town police at 860-441-6712.

