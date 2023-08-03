Police look to identify suspects in Goodwill theft

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Police are hoping the public can help identify two suspects who stole from a Goodwill in Groton.

Groton Town police posted surveillance photos to their Facebook page on Thursday.

They called the case a larceny from the Goodwill Store on Long Hill Road.

“We are seeking assistance in identifying the individuals, along with the pickup truck,” police posted.

Anyone with information can call Groton Town police at 860-441-6712.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.