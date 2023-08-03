Proposed apartment complex causes stir in neighborhood

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A neighborhood group is protesting the development of an apartment complex in their area.

The potential build has them fighting to not only protect the environment, but children too.

The thought of a new apartment complex from D&V Development, out of Wallingford, is the only thing on Margie’s mind.

“I totally disagree with all this stuff,” said Margie Mathewson, Middletown. “The problem is the safety. I work at the school. There’s nothing down here but a school, which means there’s double the traffic. There are buses, people bringing in food, parents, people that walk. Now all the people that live down here are gonna come here for their apartments? I think it’s ridiculous.”

A meeting was supposed to be held Wednesday night, but scheduling conflicts pushed it back.

In previous meetings, developers have stated the wetlands wouldn’t be destroyed.

However, flooding from building has added to the worry for residents.

“We’ve had houses where the whole cellar is flooded. And that’s 8 feet of water in the basement,” said David Winkl, Middletown.

Despite those concerns, a traffic study has been done that shows there wouldn’t be a negative impact.

A study of the wetlands has also been completed showing Mile Lane and Kaplan Drive aren’t affected the same by flooding, but that still leaves residents with one major question unanswered.

“You have denied two projects so far. The soil in the last 40 years hasn’t changed. So why are you considering this project now?” Winkl said.

The meeting that was supposed to be tonight was rescheduled to next month, on September 6th.

Channel 3 has reached out to the developer for comment. We are waiting to hear back.

