Rollover closes Route 9 south in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 9 south is closed in New Britain Thursday because of a rollover crash, according to state police.

The highway is closed at Exit 37A to Route 72 west, police said.

One person was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“We are currently unable to anticipate the duration of this closure and ask that anyone traveling in the area please seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays,” said state police.

