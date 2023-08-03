Taylor Swift announces more tour dates

(WFSB) - It turns out, it’s not the end of an era.

At least, according to Taylor Swift.

The pop star announced new dates for her “The Eras Tour.”

The dates span from Oct. 18 to Nov. 23 and include stops in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto.

This time, Gracie Abrams is tagging along.

Swift posted to social media that verified fan registration for all shows was open at TaylorSwift.com.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.