Taylor Swift announces more tour dates

FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018, in London.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WFSB) - It turns out, it’s not the end of an era.

At least, according to Taylor Swift.

The pop star announced new dates for her “The Eras Tour.”

The dates span from Oct. 18 to Nov. 23 and include stops in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto.

This time, Gracie Abrams is tagging along.

Swift posted to social media that verified fan registration for all shows was open at TaylorSwift.com.

