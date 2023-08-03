UConn students, parents concerned after learning DJ Hernandez allegedly planned shooting

(WFSB) - DJ Hernandez is still in prison after being accused of planning a school shooting at UConn.

UConn parents and students now know he was allegedly on campus in July.

Concerned students and parents now want answers from the university.

UConn has a large, open, public campus.

Anyone can drive around without being stopped by security.

Police, using license plate readers, determined that’s what DJ Hernandez did on July 7.

“It’s very scary for students, for parents, for everyone,” said Ethan Roy of New Britain.

DJ Hernandez was supposed to be in court that day.

He allegedly borrowed his then-girlfriend’s car.

Instead of going to court the license plate readers show he was on campus.

A Bristol police officer shared why, under oath.

“She believed he traveled to the UConn campus to map it out for a school shooting,” said Bristol Patrolman Zachary Levine.

Hernandez allegedly went into several classrooms and buildings at UConn too.

“I’ve never felt unsafe here. But the more these stories come and less we hear about it from the university itself it becomes more of a concern each year,” said Devin Rhoades, UConn Graduate student.

Eyewitness News received many concerns from UConn families on social media.

Nicole wrote: “I’m very concerned. What areas was he mapping out? My son goes there, and we were just walking the campus yesterday and that’s all I could think about.”

Judy said: “I’m very concerned since my granddaughter will be heading to UConn. We have to do better protecting our children.”

“It’s disturbing obviously it was more concerning about the administration’s lack of communication on the incident,” said Rhoades.

UConn won’t comment on the investigation.

The university said they patrol campus 24/7, are in contact with Bristol police, and hope if there ever is a threat there, students and staff will call them immediately.

“It is definitely scary thought to know that sort of thing can happen,” said Roy.

