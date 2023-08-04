Summer Escapes
15-year-old arrested for deadly stabbing outside of East Haven school

By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was arrested for a deadly stabbing that happened outside of a school in East Haven back in May.

Police identified the suspect as a 15-year-old, whom they charged with first-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault.

They did not release the suspect’s name due to the age.

The incident led to the death of 15-year-old Dustin Cecarelli outside of Tuttle Elementary School on May 23.

Police said it was a fight that involved several people.

The juvenile suspect was transferred to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

“On behalf of the Department, we continue to extend our deepest condolences to Dustin’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said Chief Edward Lennon, East Haven police. “We hope this arrest is the beginning of the healing process.”

Neighbors who live in the area told Channel 3 that the situation was nothing new. For weeks, they said a group of teens has been causing issues in the area. Other fights and disturbances were reported.

Folks said that the teens essentially established an intimidating presence in the neighborhood.

