Excessive rain after years of drought causing trees to topple over

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut is expecting more rain tomorrow.

While the past few days have been nice, the amount of rain accumulated in July caused trees to topple over, causing significant damage.

A tree collapsed on a state police vehicle in Newington, houses were damaged in Waterbury, and a mobile home was destroyed in Willimantic, among other instances.

Trees in your neighborhood or backyard, specifically oak trees, are what arborists are keeping an eye on as more rain comes our way Friday.

“The past 2-weeks, I think I put in 26 hours over my normal 80-hour weeks,” said Heather Dionne, City Forester, Hartford.

She says a reason for these trees coming down is the influx of rain following many years of drought.

“They require water to survive, but it’s been so many seasons leading up to this without any water. The tree’s root system is primarily in the first couple feet of the soil,” Dionne said. “Without those root systems having adequate moisture to be able to conduct the processes that they need to do to survive and maintain integrity and structure, you get a bunch of moisture, or you get some winds, and the root systems are dried out and desecrated, and they just fall.”

Yet more rain is expected Friday.

“Luckily, we’ve had a few dry days. It’s all going to depend on the wind,” said Dionne.

There are some things to keep an eye out for.

“Are there holes in the trunk that you kind of wouldn’t see, or limbs up there, or is it missing bark, or is there a crack somewhere, or are there mushrooms or fruiting bodies growing,” Dionne said. “Those are all indications.”

You can always call your local arborist and have your trees assessed.

If you have an issue with a tree on town or city property, call your tree warden.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.