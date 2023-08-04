Home daycare provider accused of stealing $127,000 from Care4Kids

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman from Hartford scammed a state childcare program out of $127,000, investigators said.

Xiomy Auqui De La Cruz, 28, was arrested by inspectors from the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney on a warrant that charged her with first-degree larceny in connection with the theft of the money from the Care4Kids program.

Care4Kids is a childcare program financed by the Connecticut Department of Social Services.

Auqui De La Cruz was arrested on Thursday, officials said.

According to her arrest warrant affidavit, Auqui De La Cruz operated a home day care called So Cute Daycare 1 in Hartford and owned the business Bodeguita de la Gente with her husband.

In Jan. 2023, the Office of Early Childhood received a complaint that claimed Auqui De La Cruz opened home day cares using relatives’ names, but the relatives were not operating the programs.

Additionally, officials said the complaint alleged that Auqui De La Cruz forged the signatures of parents on Care4Kids documents.

In turn, Care4Kids referred the matter to the DSS Investigations Division, which prompted the investigation into Auqui De La Cruz’s personal receipt of Care4Kids benefits.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Auqui De La Cruz received $127,461.73 in benefits from the Care4Kids program that she was not entitled to receive from May 2021 to April 2023 because she intentionally failed to accurately report that her husband resided in the home as he was a legally liable relative.

Officials described a legally liable relative as someone that is identified by law or regulation as responsible for another individual and refers to a spouse or parent, and would be a mandatory inclusion on the case.

At the time of Auqui De La Cruz’s Care4Kid’s application, had she included her husband in the application, his income would have been considered and Auqui De La Cruz would have been ineligible for Care4Kids benefits, investigators explained. When Auqui De La Cruz submitted a redetermination form whereas she requested her Care4Kids benefits to continue, she again failed to list her husband on the form. At this time, although Auqui De La Cruz’s husband was not working at the time of the redetermination, the family would again have been ineligible for Care4Kids benefits due to not being in an approved activity, which consisted of employment for which the individual receives wages.

Auqui De La Cruz was released on a $60,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Aug. 9.

