How inflation could impact back-to-school shopping

(WFSB) - The National Retail Federation predicted that families would spend more on back-to-school items than ever before.

Inflation could impact consumers’ shopping lists.

At this point, people can’t walk into a department store without seeing advertising signs.

“[It’s] just really fun because you can find a lot of stuff that you like for school,” said Brianna Amenta of Cromwell

Brian Amenta, Brianna’s father, said that like almost everything else, he knows they’ll be spending more this year.

“Yeah, things are going up,” Brian Amenta said. “That’s why we try to wait for sales.”

Pattern is a company that uses software to track the average price of several goods.

Its data showed a typical basket of back-to-school items rose 5 percent over last year.

Plus, not all baskets will be the same.

“It really depends on what you’re looking for and what you might be able to reuse from a previous year,” said Dallin Hatch, Pattern’s data expert.

Hatch said items that seem to be going up in price the most are goods that are more disposable.

For example:

The price of graph paper is up 18 percent.

Mechanical pencils up 16 percent.

And highlighters are up 13 percent.

Those are compared to more-reusable items:

Backpacks are almost 8 percent cheaper than last year.

Calculators are 3 percent cheaper.

Hatch said that with how things have been trending, waiting may mean people can save even more.

“We are seeing that pricing increases are actually easing over the course of 2023,” he said. “Inflation is slowing and, in some cases, reversing a bit.”

Check out the National Retail Federation’s report here.

