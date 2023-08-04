Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

‘My cousin made me do it!’ Woman doubles Powerball lottery prize

Tina Renee Johnson's ticket matched four winning numbers, plus the Powerball number, thanks to...
Tina Renee Johnson's ticket matched four winning numbers, plus the Powerball number, thanks to the advice of her cousin.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Gray News) – A woman in Virginia won big in the July 19 Powerball drawing after her cousin convinced her to buy a ticket.

“If it wasn’t for my cousin, I wouldn’t have paid an extra dollar for the Power Play,” Tina Renee Johnson told lottery officials as she claimed her prize. “But she told me to do it, so now I always need to listen to her.”

Her ticket matched four winning numbers, plus the Powerball number, thanks to that familial advice.

So instead of just winning $50,000, Johnson won $100,000 in the drawing.

She plans to use the prize money to tithe and help her cousin, Virginia lottery officials said.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. According to lottery officials, the odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, says no food or water given out...
CT woman stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, says no food or water given out by crew
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
weather alert - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An Alert for severe weather & a flooding threat
The child’s mother, 34-year-old Tabitha Frank, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of risk...
Mom of 2-year-old who fell from window faces a judge
Some CT hospitals face IT issues
FBI involved in cyberattack investigation that impacted hospitals

Latest News

Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten clears the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, AP sources say
Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26,...
‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested late Thursday.
Judge arrested in connection with wife’s killing
Not a Drill: Wahlburgers is Coming to Foxwoods
Wahlburgers coming to Foxwoods
FILE - A FedEx plane flies over Memphis, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2022.
Investigators cite pilot fatigue among reasons that a FedEx plane landed on the wrong runway