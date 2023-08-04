Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Norwich police investigate shooting

Police said they believe this may have been a targeted attack.
The shooting may have been targeted, according to police.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Norwich police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. near the area of Rockwell Street and Judd Road.

Officers said they received calls for a person shot, and when they arrived they located a male shooting victim.

He was transported to William W. Backus Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg, and his injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

Several shell casings were also located by responding officers.

Police said they believe this may have been a targeted attack.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Stay with Ch. 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child’s mother, 34-year-old Tabitha Frank, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of risk...
Mom of 2-year-old who fell from window faces a judge
The following is a discussion written by Ch. 3 meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: An Alert for severe weather & a flooding threat
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
CT woman stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, says no food or water given out...
CT woman stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, says no food or water given out by crew
Some CT hospitals face IT issues
Computer system outages impact Eastern Connecticut Health Network and Waterbury Health

Latest News

The following is a discussion written by Ch. 3 meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: An Alert for severe weather & a flooding threat
Connecticut is the 9th most expensive state to live in, according to the report from the group.
Report: CT minimum wage earner must work 69 hours a week to afford typical apartment
Officers have been in and out of a home on Raymond Road since about 8 p.m. on Thursday evening.
Police investigation taking place in quiet Woodbridge neighborhood
The shooting may have been targeted, according to police.
Norwich police investigate shooting