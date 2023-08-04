Norwich police investigate shooting
Police said they believe this may have been a targeted attack.
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Norwich police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday night.
It happened around 10 p.m. near the area of Rockwell Street and Judd Road.
Officers said they received calls for a person shot, and when they arrived they located a male shooting victim.
He was transported to William W. Backus Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg, and his injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.
Several shell casings were also located by responding officers.
Police said they believe this may have been a targeted attack.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to authorities.
This is a developing story. Stay with Ch. 3 for updates.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.