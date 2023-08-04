Summer Escapes
Police investigation taking place in quiet Woodbridge neighborhood

Police and state troopers are investigating an incident at a home in Woodbridge.
By Hector Molina
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - Police and state troopers are investigating an incident at a home in Woodbridge.

Police have been in and out of this home on Raymond Street for about 3 hours.

Channel 3 saw detectives walk the perimeter of the home and shine flashlights in the backyard.

Channel 3 also saw police looking through some type of metal casing.

The only known information is that state police said they are assisting with the investigation.

