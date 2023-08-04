Police investigation taking place in quiet Woodbridge neighborhood

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - Police and state troopers are investigating an incident at a home in Woodbridge.

Police have been in and out of this home on Raymond Street for about 3 hours.

Channel 3 saw detectives walk the perimeter of the home and shine flashlights in the backyard.

Channel 3 also saw police looking through some type of metal casing.

The only known information is that state police said they are assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.