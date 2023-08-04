Summer Escapes
Report: CT minimum wage earner must work 69 hours a week to afford typical apartment

Connecticut is the 9th most expensive state to live in, according to the report from the group.
By Marcy Jones and Jay Kenney
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Ever feel like Connecticut is a pretty expensive place to live?

A new report from the “National Low-Income Housing Coalition” just confirmed what many of us already expected.

The study was conducted to analyze the affordability of each state and see how they stack up against one another.

Connecticut is the 9th most expensive state to live in, according to the report from the NLIHC.

Topping the list is California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and New York.

The report goes on to say a minimum wage worker in Connecticut would have to work 69 hours a week, at $15/hour, just to afford a modest 1-bedroom apartment.

The group that released the report says they hope it will give Congress a push to start investing in solutions to expand and preserve affordable housing options.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

