Wahlburgers coming to Foxwoods
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MASHANTUCKET, CT (WFSB) - The Wahlberg family said it will be making its way to Foxwoods Resort Casino soon.
A Wahlburgers location is slated to open in “late summer,” according to the casino’s website.
The franchise said the Mashantucket spot will feature a fast-casual menu with burgers, fries, tots, and cocktails.
The Wahlburgers social media accounts also posted about the future opening.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.