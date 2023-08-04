Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Wahlburgers coming to Foxwoods

Not a Drill: Wahlburgers is Coming to Charlotte
Not a Drill: Wahlburgers is Coming to Foxwoods(tcw-wbtv)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASHANTUCKET, CT (WFSB) - The Wahlberg family said it will be making its way to Foxwoods Resort Casino soon.

A Wahlburgers location is slated to open in “late summer,” according to the casino’s website.

The franchise said the Mashantucket spot will feature a fast-casual menu with burgers, fries, tots, and cocktails.

The Wahlburgers social media accounts also posted about the future opening.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, says no food or water given out...
CT woman stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, says no food or water given out by crew
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
weather alert - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An Alert for severe weather & a flooding threat
The child’s mother, 34-year-old Tabitha Frank, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of risk...
Mom of 2-year-old who fell from window faces a judge
Some CT hospitals face IT issues
FBI involved in cyberattack investigation that impacted hospitals

Latest News

Your Aug. 4 afternoon update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News.
Your Friday afternoon update
Officers discovered a loaded 9mm with a round chambered in the 46-year-old passenger’s backpack
TSA officers stop third firearm at Tweed New Haven Airport
back to school shopping - WFSB file
How inflation could impact back-to-school shopping
Juvenile assaulted with knife at Grove Tuttle Elementary School
15-year-old arrested for deadly stabbing outside of East Haven school