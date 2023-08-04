Wahlburgers coming to Foxwoods

MASHANTUCKET, CT (WFSB) - The Wahlberg family said it will be making its way to Foxwoods Resort Casino soon.

A Wahlburgers location is slated to open in “late summer,” according to the casino’s website.

The franchise said the Mashantucket spot will feature a fast-casual menu with burgers, fries, tots, and cocktails.

The Wahlburgers social media accounts also posted about the future opening.

