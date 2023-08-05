Summer Escapes
11-year-old suffers serious injuries after being struck by car

Vernon police cruiser.
Vernon police cruiser.(WFSB File)
By Zoe Strothers
Aug. 5, 2023
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - An 11-year-old girl is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a car in Vernon.

The collision took place at 118 Prospect Street.

Police say she is being transported by AMR to either Hartford Hospital or Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.

This story is breaking, stay with Channel 3 for updates.

