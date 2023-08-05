Christmas Tree Shops announce closing date

Conn. (WFSB) - Christmas Tree Shops officially announced their closing date.

The home-goods retailer is closing its remaining stores just months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Christmas Tree Shops closed ten of their stores back in May, including their well-known Sagamore Massachusetts location.

Now they are closing their remaining locations, including four in Connecticut. The four Connecticut locations are Danbury, Manchester, Orange, and Waterford.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protections notified shoppers to use their Christmas Tree Shop gift cards before July 21.

All Connecticut locations officially close on August 12, according to the Christmas Tree Shops’ website.

Shoppers can save 40-80% storewide, and all sales are final.

