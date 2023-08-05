Curfew for teenagers at Trumbull mall begins Saturday

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WFSB) - A curfew for teenagers at the Trumbull Mall goes into effect on Saturday.

Trumbull Mall management, Trumbull police, and the First Selectman’s office met multiple times to discuss concerns from the community about safety at the mall.

Officials say this curfew is in response to those concerns.

The Trumbull Mall released a statement saying:

“At Trumbull Mall, we strive to create a safe and enjoyable environment for all of our visitors. In order to ensure the well-being and security of our shoppers and tenants, we are implementing a curfew policy effective August 5, 2023.”

The curfew will be in effect on Saturdays after 4:00 p.m. Customers under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 while inside the mall.

According to town officials, the curfew requires supervising adults to show some sort of valid ID, such as state, military, or school IDS.

Other guidelines include:

One 21+ adult may accompany up to four youths, excluding children 10 and under.

All accompanied youths must remain with the supervising adult.

Supervising adults are responsible for the actions of the youth they accompany.

Those lacking proper identification or proof of age may be asked to leave the property.

