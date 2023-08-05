Summer Escapes
East Haven officials work on resolution as some residents face mail delivery issues

Mail delivery issues in East Haven
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Some residents in an East Haven neighborhood have not received mail for weeks because of a new sidewalk.

Town officials are taking action after many residents left going to another town to pick up their mail.

The sidewalk used to be asphalt, and the mailman was able to drive up and deliver mail easily.

East Haven installed new sidewalks because of the Greenway Trail Project.

Now mail can’t be delivered to some houses on Coe Avenue because they can’t get close enough to the mailboxes with their trucks.

Residents have been traveling 15 minutes to New Haven just to pick up their mail.

“I don’t have a vehicle, I had to take the bus, I had to walk a couple of blocks and take a gamble that my license was at the post office,” said Christopher Amato of East Haven.

“I go to New Haven a lot so I pick it up over there, I pick up other people’s also,” said Jim Dowd of East Haven.

The Greenway Trail Project went longer than anticipated.

Residents on Coe Avenue on houses between Austin and Cosey Beach Avenue have been frustrated with no mail deliveries.

The mayor’s office wasn’t aware of the issue until about two months in.

“We’ve done hundreds of projects throughout town where sidewalks were torn up and replaced and we’ve never had a mail delivery issue,” said Michelle Benivegna, Director of Administration and Management for East Haven.

Town officials said they have a resolution.

“We were out here yesterday talking to all the residents, showing them the plans and timeline, they’re very happy with it. We should have new mailboxes installed along thing stretch in the next two weeks,” Benivegna said.

Residents just hearing of the news said they are pleased.

“I’m very happy about that,” Amato said.

