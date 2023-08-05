Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is one of the biggest ever

(WFSB) - One of the biggest Mega Millions drawings ever is happening Friday night.

In Connecticut people are dreaming big.

Your chances to win aren’t likely, but that’s not stopping people from taking a chance and buying into the drawing for an opportunity to hit the jackpot.

“Don’t really think about it until it gets this high,” said Chris Ganun of Wethersfield.

$1.35 billion, the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history, has more people playing their lucky numbers tonight.

“It’s always exciting to think about what could be and what you could do with the money,” said Ganun.

Experts said your odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in roughly 300 million. But for some people, even a small chance at the big prize is enough to buy a ticket.

“It would just be nice, nice to win,” said Sue Lawlor of Rocky Hill.

Before taxes, a sole winner who chooses the cash payout option takes home roughly $650 million before taxes. Not quite a billion dollars, but still enough to make a big difference.

“Definitely life changing if you win it,” said Ganun. “Pay off a lot of bills and live comfortably for the rest of my life. And my family.”

“You could do a lot with it. Help family. Help other people in need. Retire,” Lawlor said.

The drawing is at 11 p.m. Friday night.

