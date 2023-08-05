Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is one of the biggest ever

Mega millions up to $1.35 billion
By Mike Cerullo
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - One of the biggest Mega Millions drawings ever is happening Friday night.

In Connecticut people are dreaming big.

Your chances to win aren’t likely, but that’s not stopping people from taking a chance and buying into the drawing for an opportunity to hit the jackpot.

“Don’t really think about it until it gets this high,” said Chris Ganun of Wethersfield.

$1.35 billion, the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history, has more people playing their lucky numbers tonight.

“It’s always exciting to think about what could be and what you could do with the money,” said Ganun.

Experts said your odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in roughly 300 million. But for some people, even a small chance at the big prize is enough to buy a ticket.

“It would just be nice, nice to win,” said Sue Lawlor of Rocky Hill.

Before taxes, a sole winner who chooses the cash payout option takes home roughly $650 million before taxes. Not quite a billion dollars, but still enough to make a big difference.

“Definitely life changing if you win it,” said Ganun. “Pay off a lot of bills and live comfortably for the rest of my life. And my family.”

“You could do a lot with it. Help family. Help other people in need. Retire,” Lawlor said.

The drawing is at 11 p.m. Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, says no food or water given out...
CT woman stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, says no food or water given out by crew
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said thunderstorms Friday evening could be strong to severe.
Technical Discussion: Lingering Chance For Weakening Showers And Storms
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Some CT hospitals face IT issues
FBI involved in cyberattack investigation that impacted hospitals
The child’s mother, 34-year-old Tabitha Frank, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of risk...
Mom of 2-year-old who fell from window faces a judge

Latest News

I-TEAM: Save plan for college debt
New federal loan repayment plan announced
Gas prices hit highest point in more than 8 months
Gas prices hit highest point in more than 8 months
Mail delivery issues in East Haven
East Haven officials work on resolution as some residents face mail delivery issues
Merger causing some problems for bank customers
System update causing some problems for Webster Bank customers