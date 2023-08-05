Summer Escapes
Gas prices hit highest point in more than 8 months

By Mike Cerullo
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - Gas prices have been climbing in recent weeks, hitting their highest point in more than eight months.

AAA said prices will not get much higher and prices are expected to go down soon.

“Some of the highest prices across the U.S.,” said Jack McCatherin, who is driving from New Mexico to Massachusetts.

McCatherin has watched gas prices skyrocket, climbing higher this week than they’ve been all year.

“They went up about 30 cents I think,” said McCatherin.

He felt the pain at the pump as he made his way through Rocky Hill.

“I enjoy the road, I like the country but I’m going to be very reluctant to continue with the prices this high,” McCatherin said.

“It’s an ugly sight at gas prices,” said Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Greater Hartford.

According to AAA, you’re paying eight cents more now for a gallon of regular gas than you did last week.

Connecticut’s average is sitting at $3.80.

“We did however hear that prices in the Mystic area were above four dollars a gallon,” Noble said. “So those tourist areas are definitely trying to cash in.”

So, what’s going on? Why are we paying more now?

Tracy Noble, Spokesperson, AAA Greater Hartford

“Last month’s extreme heat played a role in the recent spike in gas prices because some of the refineries were pulling back,” said Noble.

The good news is as those temperatures cool down, those refineries are getting back on track.

‘We should see relief at the pump within the next few weeks,” Noble said.

But until then, some Connecticut drivers are making changes to save money.

“Less long drives, it’s not economical right now,” said Satheesh Rajendran of Rocky Hill.

“Drive smart and smooth. No jackrabbit starts and abrupt stops. Driving the speed limit actually does come into play and if you’ve got heavy equipment in your vehicle,” Noble said. “Get that equipment out of your car, because the extra weight does decrease your gas mileage.”

These are the highest average prices we’ve seen this year, but exactly one year ago, Connecticut’s average price per regular gallon was more than 50 cents higher than it is now.

