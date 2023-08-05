New federal loan repayment plan announced

(WFSB) - Student loan payments are set to start in October, but the Biden administration just announced a new federal loan repayment plan.

They say the plan could cut monthly payments in half and leave some people with no monthly bill.

This is not a forgiveness program; it is an income-based repayment program for those with federal student loans.

It’s called the SAVE plan, short for Saving on A Valuable Education, a repayment plan that caps monthly payments at a certain amount of your income.

“Probably the most notable is that the amount of money that people will have to pay if they’re on an income-based plan is going to cut more in a lot of cases,” said Patrick Gourley, an associate professor of Economics at the University of New Haven.

He said the SAVE plan, like other income driven repayment plans, calculates your monthly payment amount based on your income and family size.

When you go to apply, the website will show your estimated payments.

Borrowers will eventually be required to pay just 5% instead of the previous 10% of their discretionary income, the amount of income you have after taxes and certain necessities are paid.

“If you were an American who was a college graduate and you made $50K, it used to be that you were paying 10% on around the last $35K you were making, now you’re only going to be paying 5% on the last $20K you’re making,” said Gourley. “It’s a much smaller percentage of your income that you’ll have to pay.”

No forgiveness would be given until around 10 to 20 years of payments have been made, at which time most of the loan would be paid off.

Those who make less than $15 an hour won’t need to make any payments under the new option.

However, you may have to pay income tax on any amount that is forgiven.

You can sign up now at https://studentaid.gov/idr/

