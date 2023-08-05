‘Race4Chase’ triathlon held in honor of Sandy Hook victim

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) -This year marks the 10th anniversary of the ‘Race4Chase’, a triathlon held in honor of Chase Kowalski, a victim of the Sandy Hook shooting.

Rebeca Kowalski says her son Chase, who was just six years old at the time, had a desire to do a triathlon. She said she was shocked that her son found an interest in biking, swimming, and running at such a young age.

She explained to Chase what a triathlon was, and a week later he was participating in one.

“He came in the house and said I want to do that thing mom, that race where you swim and you bike, and you run, and I laughed. I said that’s a triathlon Chase and you’re six. That’s crazy,” said Rebecca.

When Chase died, his family created Race4Chase through the Chase Michael Anthony Kowalski Foundation.

Saturday’s event is being held at Camp Sloper in Southington.

Participants gathered around 7:00 a.m. and opening remarks were held around 8:00. At 8:30, the first wave of triathletes will start their event.

Saturday’s triathlon is a part of a free 6-week triathlon training camp. Chase’s foundation gives grants to 19 YMCA’s.

Kids 5 to 13 years old can become a triathlete. Kids in South Carolina, Rhode Island, and New York are all participating.

