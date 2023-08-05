Summer Escapes
SOMETHING’S COOKING: UConn chef adds variety to student meals
By Roger Susanin
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - UConn Chef Robert Landolphi and his team prepare up to 185,000 student meals a week.

“We are constantly testing recipes and we’re trying to get new recipes on,” said Landolphi. “Probably 20-30 percent new recipes onto our menus each and every semester.”

Chef Landolphi, UConn’s Assistant Director of Culinary Development, is also a top selling cookbook author and helps lead a small army of talented chefs and bakers who have scored several national awards!

“Right here you have your chicken bacon ranch loaded tots,” said Landolphi.

The father of 3 says many of his lessons can also help local parents spice up their kids lunches this fall to keep things fresh.

Landolphi said, “we are constantly testing recipes and we’re trying to get new recipes on.”

One idea to take from Chef Robert is the new empanada concept that his team makes from scratch.

Anyone can also buy the empanadas in a package of shells for less than 4 dollars online.

“It’s about kind of incorporating different ingredients and flavor profiles a little at a time when they’re younger so that by the time their older they enjoy it,” said Landolphi.

Along with traditional and vegan empanadas, Chef Robert’s cooks offer buffalo chicken and even desert options like cherry cheesecake and brownie fudge!

“I think that if you can create things that have really big bold flavors they are going to enjoy it,” said Landolphi.

If possible, cook with your little ones because they might even go from your meals to Chef Robert’s.

Landolphi said, “those kids who are picky eaters and you know you struggle to get all those veggies and things like that they are the same kids that end up here on campus.”

