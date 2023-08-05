Suspect barricades himself in his Bristol home

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Police are responding to a home in Bristol for a barricaded suspect, according to police.

Authorities said it is happening at a home on Woodbine Street.

A suspect barricaded himself in his home after officers tried to serve him with an arrest warrant, police said.

“The Central Region Emergency Response Team (CRERT) is currently on scene and working towards a resolution,” said police.

Bristol police asked people to avoid the area.

