Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Suspect barricades himself in his Bristol home

Suspect barricaded in his home on Woodbine Street in Bristol.
Suspect barricaded in his home on Woodbine Street in Bristol.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol and Bryant Reed
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Police are responding to a home in Bristol for a barricaded suspect, according to police.

Authorities said it is happening at a home on Woodbine Street.

A suspect barricaded himself in his home after officers tried to serve him with an arrest warrant, police said.

“The Central Region Emergency Response Team (CRERT) is currently on scene and working towards a resolution,” said police.

Bristol police asked people to avoid the area.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, says no food or water given out...
CT woman stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, says no food or water given out by crew
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said thunderstorms Friday evening could be strong to severe.
Technical Discussion: Our Alert for severe weather & a flooding threat continues
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Some CT hospitals face IT issues
FBI involved in cyberattack investigation that impacted hospitals
The child’s mother, 34-year-old Tabitha Frank, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of risk...
Mom of 2-year-old who fell from window faces a judge

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said thunderstorms Friday evening could be strong to severe.
Technical Discussion: Our Alert for severe weather & a flooding threat continues
Merger causing some problems for bank customers
Merger causing some problems for bank customers
Mother shot in the head outside home in Woodbridge
Mother shot in the head outside home in Woodbridge
Chaos erupts in Union Square over video game giveaway
Chaos erupts in Union Square over video game giveaway