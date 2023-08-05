Tips for building your back-to-school shopping list

(WFSB) - One of the best ways to save money when back-to-school shopping is to only buy what you need. However, it can be difficult to know exactly what you should have on your list.

Brianna Amenta in Cromwell is going into fifth grade. She has her list ready:

“Like our pencil boxes, our pencils, our crayons, our markers and a lot more glue sticks and tape just to get ready for the school year,” said Brianna.

However, her dad knows there is a difference between what she needs and what she wants.

“We let them pick out what they want to a certain extent,” said Brian

Channel 3 turned to the expert to find out what you really need on your back-to-school list: a teacher.

Christina Nuzzolo is a kindergarten teacher at Hazardville Elementary School.

“They really don’t need very much. For the younger grades, they really just need a great backpack that can fit a lunch bag in it, that can fit a water bottle in it and can fit a folder easily when they bring things home,” said Nuzzolo. “They don’t need to bring their own crayons. They don’t need to bring a pencil box, but if the kids are really excited and they want to get those things, feel free to get them, and set them up a little space at home, so that they do feel excited to have those new classroom materials.”

Nuzzolo says for the older kids, wait for teachers to send home a list. Some will do it before the school year starts, but sometimes you will get the list on the first day.

“Most teachers are very specific about what they want. Sometimes they want an exact colored folder, exact colored pens, so that everyone in the classroom is using the same thing,” said Nuzzolo.

