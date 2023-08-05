Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

‘Unspeakable tragedy’: Vigil held for 10 dogs that died in a hot truck

A vigil was held for 10 dogs that died after overheating while traveling from an Illinois airport. (Source: WLS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE STATION, Ind. (CNN) - A vigil was held in Indiana for several dogs that died of heat stroke last week.

The German shepherds were being taken from O’Hare International Airport to an Indiana training facility when the air conditioning unit in the back of the truck failed.

According to Lake Station Police Department, 19 German shepherds became overheated. Ten of them died.

The Humane Society of Hobart and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals are calling for an independent investigation.

Police described the situation as heartbreaking.

“We wanted to bring everyone together to heal, to grieve and to console each other in what was an unspeakable tragedy,” a woman shared at the vigil. “All of your words of support, hugs, thoughts and prayers have not gone unnoticed.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, says no food or water given out...
CT woman stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, says no food or water given out by crew
Raymond Sosa was arrested in connection with the shooting of a woman at a home in Woodbridge on...
Woman shot outside Woodbridge home; convicted felon arrested
Technical Discussion: A Fantastic Weekend, Rain Returns Next Week
Technical Discussion: A Fantastic Weekend, Rain Returns Next Week
A Florida officer pulled over a teenage driver for going more than 130 mph and called his...
‘Call your father’: Deputy issues speeding ticket to teen driver for going 132 mph, calls parents
Suspect barricaded in his home on Woodbine Street in Bristol.
Bristol man allegedly threatens two Farmington churches, police before hours long standoff

Latest News

A 16-year-old boy has died after getting tripped by a cable while riding a motorized mini-bike.
‘Devastating’: Teenager dies in minibike crash after being tripped by cable
A 16-year-old boy has died after getting tripped by a cable while riding a motorized mini-bike.
16-year-old boy dies after tripped by cable while riding minibike
FILE - Noah Gragson walks to his garage during a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500...
NASCAR suspends driver Noah Gragson for liking an insensitive meme with George Floyd’s face
Technical Discussion: A Fantastic Weekend, Rain Returns Next Week
Technical Discussion: A Fantastic Weekend, Rain Returns Next Week