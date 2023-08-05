System update causing some problems for Webster Bank customers

(WFSB) - A recent update to Webster Bank’s systems has created problems with debit cards and access to accounts.

“I lost the ability to do online bill pay in this new platform,” said Juliet Cavanaugh with Cavanaugh & Company.

Recent changes at Webster Bank have created lots of problems for Cavanaugh’s real estate company.

“This has absolutely affected my business. I cannot pay bills for the properties I manage,” Cavanaugh said.

She’s also can’t access certain accounts and the system keeps crashing.

Two weeks ago, Webster Bank updated its system. This comes after merging with Sterling Bank last year.

Angry customers are posting comments on Facebook.

Some may start looking for a new bank. Cavanaugh, who has been a customer for 30 years, may do that as well.

The department of banking said it has received a dozen complaints in the past two weeks and Webster has been in daily conversation with them.

Eyewitness News asked if this is similar to the merger with M & T Bank and People’s.

They said it’s: “Not the same volume of complaints, nowhere what we saw with M & T Bank.”

Webster Bank said the transition has been a success for the majority but: “We are aware that certain business clients are still experiencing some issues and we have representatives actively working to resolve them as quickly as possible.”

Customers said they can’t get much help.

“The trouble with the phone customer service, there is a language issue but aside from that they are not trained in the new systems,” said Douglas Losty, Webster Bank customer.

Attorney General William Tong is looking into this and has been in contact with Webster Bank. He has gotten 26 COMPLAINTS.

In Bridgeport, the city’s payroll didn’t process.

Merger causing some problems for bank customers

