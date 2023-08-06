Summer Escapes
6-year-old hospitalized after apparent fall from roller coaster, officials say

Firefighters responded to a Florida amusement park after a call reporting a child fell from a ride. (WESH via CNN)
By WESH Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) - A 6-year-old boy was hospitalized with “traumatic injuries” after he apparently fell from a roller coaster at a Florida amusement park, fire officials say.

Firefighters responded about 3:30 p.m. Thursday to Fun Spot in Kissimmee after a call reporting a child fell from a ride. They found the 6-year-old under the roller coaster track, which stands about 20 feet tall, suffering from “traumatic injuries.”

“I think it’s pretty sad,” said Fun Spot visitor Jeffrey Capps.

The boy was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

After the boy’s hospitalization, Fun Spot said in a statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family, and we pray for a speedy recovery.”

It is not known how the boy was hurt.

A sign at the entrance to the Galaxy Spin roller coaster indicates those 42 inches tall can ride with an adult and those 48 inches tall can ride alone. A 6-year-old, on average, would be in that height range.

“I have my grandkids right here, and if something happened to them, that would be horrible,” visitor Crystal Morse said. “I would be devastated.”

The roller coaster is closed pending an investigation, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Fun Spot says no mechanical issues were found on the ride when it was inspected by the department.

“They also found the ride was operated following all safety procedures and guidelines outlined by the manufacturer and industry standards,” said the amusement park in a statement.

