Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

78-year-old man found unresponsive in water at Rocky Neck State Park

Generic Water
Generic Water(WLUC)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIANTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - A 78-year-old man has died after being found unresponsive at Rocky Neck State Park.

Niantic fire officials say the incident happened around 1 p.m.

The man was found in the water unresponsive.

Lifeguards performed life-saving measures until an ambulance and EMTs arrived.

He was then transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Officials say it is too early to determine the cause of death.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old suffers serious injuries after being struck by car
11-year-old suffers serious injuries after being struck by car
Christmas Tree Shops
Christmas Tree Shops announce closing date
Suspect barricaded in his home on Woodbine Street in Bristol.
Bristol man allegedly threatens two Farmington churches, police before hours long standoff
Technical Discussion: Fantastic Weather Continues, Rain Returns Tomorrow
Technical Discussion: You’ll Need An Umbrella Monday Morning
I-TEAM: Save plan for college debt
New federal loan repayment plan announced

Latest News

Williams-Bey, Chan (12/02/95) 99 Pratt Street, Hartford, CT
1 arrest made in deadly Hartford shootings, Suspect previously killed innocent bystander
Taftville Congregation Church on fire in Taftville, CT
119 year old church saved from burning down in Taftville
119 year old church saved from burning down in Taftville
119 year old church saved from burning down in Taftville
1 arrest made in deadly Hartford shootings, Suspect previously killed innocent bystander
1 arrest made in deadly Hartford shootings, Suspect previously killed innocent bystander