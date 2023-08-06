78-year-old man found unresponsive in water at Rocky Neck State Park

NIANTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - A 78-year-old man has died after being found unresponsive at Rocky Neck State Park.

Niantic fire officials say the incident happened around 1 p.m.

The man was found in the water unresponsive.

Lifeguards performed life-saving measures until an ambulance and EMTs arrived.

He was then transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Officials say it is too early to determine the cause of death.

The victim has not yet been identified.

