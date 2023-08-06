Driver of stolen vehicle crashes on I-91 North in Rocky Hill
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed on I-91 North before being taken into custody.
At around 5:45 PM, officers located a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of 80 Town Line Road.
The driver, who has not yet been identified, fled.
Police did not engage in a pursuit, but the driver quickly crashed on I-91, allowing them to locate the driver and take them into custody.
The driver was transported to an area hospital for a medical evaluation, according to police.
“No serious injuries were reported, and the identity of the driver and specific charges are pending due to the ongoing investigation,” Police said in a statement.
