Driver of stolen vehicle crashes on I-91 North in Rocky Hill

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed on I-91 North before being taken into custody.

At around 5:45 PM, officers located a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of 80 Town Line Road.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, fled.

Police did not engage in a pursuit, but the driver quickly crashed on I-91, allowing them to locate the driver and take them into custody.

The driver was transported to an area hospital for a medical evaluation, according to police.

“No serious injuries were reported, and the identity of the driver and specific charges are pending due to the ongoing investigation,” Police said in a statement.

