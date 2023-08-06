Summer Escapes
Firefighters rescue 2 people from second floor balcony

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters rescued two people from a second-floor balcony of an apartment building in Manchester.

The fire department responded to 22 Prospect St. at 5:10 PM for a report of smoke in the building filling up the hallways.

The building is a 3-story, 12-unit apartment building, according to the fire department.

Residents who called informed firefighters that at least two occupants were on a second-floor balcony, unable to escape.

Thankfully, the pair were quickly rescued using a ground ladder.

Firefighters entered the building, finding heavy smoke on the second and third floors.

The fire was knocked down by 5:26 PM.

No injuries were reported.

Fire official says three units are uninhabitable, and three people have been displaced.

