Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Missing Wolcott boy found

Dylan Dooley went missing from his home on 8/6/2023.
Dylan Dooley went missing from his home on 8/6/2023.(Wolcott Police)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB) - UPDATE: Police say Dylan has been found.

Original story:

Wolcott police are looking for a missing 11-year-old who left his home through a bedroom window.

Police say Dylan Dooley left his home on 13 Beecher Road between 12:00 a.m. and 3 a.m.

“We believe he entered the woods and is now lost,” said Wolcott police.

Wolcott police, state police, and Cheshire police are currently searching the woods with bloodhounds and drones.

Police are asking anyone who might have information to contact police at (203) 879-1414.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect barricaded in his home on Woodbine Street in Bristol.
Bristol man allegedly threatens two Farmington churches, police before hours long standoff
Christmas Tree Shops
Christmas Tree Shops announce closing date
11-year-old suffers serious injuries after being struck by car
11-year-old suffers serious injuries after being struck by car
Trumbull Mall
Curfew for teenagers at Trumbull mall begins Saturday
I-95 north in Westport shut down Saturday morning due to a motorcycle crash.
35-year-old dies in motorcycle crash on I-95 in Westport

Latest News

Technical Discussion: Fantastic Weather Continues, Rain Returns Tomorrow
Technical Discussion: Fantastic Weather Continues, Rain Returns Tomorrow
Scene on Sterling Ave Sunday morning
Three dead following shootings in Hartford
Police provide update on deadly shooting in Hartford
Police provide update on deadly shooting in Hartford
Taftville Congregation Church on fire in Taftville, CT
Multiple agencies respond to 2-alarm fire at Taftville church