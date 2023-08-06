Missing Wolcott boy found

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB) - UPDATE: Police say Dylan has been found.

Original story:

Wolcott police are looking for a missing 11-year-old who left his home through a bedroom window.

Police say Dylan Dooley left his home on 13 Beecher Road between 12:00 a.m. and 3 a.m.

“We believe he entered the woods and is now lost,” said Wolcott police.

Wolcott police, state police, and Cheshire police are currently searching the woods with bloodhounds and drones.

Police are asking anyone who might have information to contact police at (203) 879-1414.

