Multiple departments assisting Simsbury police in search for burglary suspects

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Simsbury police are searching for two burglary suspects with the help of Canton police and multiple other departments.

Canton police said they are assisting Simsbury police in the search for two Hispanic males suspected of burglary.

CT State Police K9 team is also on scene.

Police are searching in the area of Gracey Road, between Red Fox Run and Albany Turnpike.

One of the suspects is wearing a white shirt and light green shorts.

The other suspect is wearing a red shirt and gray shorts, according to police.

Police warn to not approach the suspects if seen and to call 911 immediately.

