Three dead following shootings in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating two deadly incidents in the capital city.

Police are investigating three homicides, two of which are in the same area. Police say all three are the result of shootings.

One of the shootings happened on 675 Wethersfield Ave.

The other two took place on 80 Sterling Street and are being investigated as a double homicide.

There is no word on if the double homicide and the homicide on Wethersfield Ave. are connected.

Hartford police will give an update at 8:00 a.m.

