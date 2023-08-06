RESOLVED: Watertown police asking for helping locating missing woman with dementia
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - UPDATE: Aida Jacques has been located.
Previous coverage:
A 70-year-old Oakville woman with dementia is missing.
Police say Aida Jacques, of 655 Main Street, Oakville, was last seen today at 2:30 PM in the parking lot 3 J’s Laundromat at 615 Straits Turnpike, Watertown.
Jacques is a 70-year-old Hispanic female. She is 4 feet tall and 11 inches, weighing around 120 pounds.
Jacques suffers from Dementia and Alzheimer’s.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark baseball cap with her ponytail through it, and an unknown shirt.
Police say Jacques owns a cell phone but does not have it with her.
If you have any information, please call Watertown police at 860-945-5200.
