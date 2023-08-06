Summer Escapes
RESOLVED: Watertown police asking for helping locating missing woman with dementia

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - UPDATE: Aida Jacques has been located.

Previous coverage:

A 70-year-old Oakville woman with dementia is missing.

Police say Aida Jacques, of 655 Main Street, Oakville, was last seen today at 2:30 PM in the parking lot 3 J’s Laundromat at 615 Straits Turnpike, Watertown.

Jacques is a 70-year-old Hispanic female. She is 4 feet tall and 11 inches, weighing around 120 pounds.

Jacques suffers from Dementia and Alzheimer’s.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark baseball cap with her ponytail through it, and an unknown shirt.

Police say Jacques owns a cell phone but does not have it with her.

If you have any information, please call Watertown police at 860-945-5200.

The WPD is currently searching for Aida Jacques DOB 6/14/1953 of 655 Main Street, Oakville, CT.
