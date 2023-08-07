18-year old arrested after speeding at 110 mph in West Hartford
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An officer arrested an 18-year old over the weekend after conducting speed enforcement on Albany Avenue.
The driver, Colin Coyle of Unionville, was driving a red Chevrolet Camaro traveling eastbound near Mountain Road when he was clocked at 110 MPH in a 40 MPH zone.
Coyle was charged with Reckless Driving and Speeding and will be due in Hartford Superior court later this month.
