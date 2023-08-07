Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru

Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUKON, Okla. (Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-a restaurant in Oklahoma.

According to the Yukon Police Department, the toddler was walking with his parents when he was hit in the drive-thru lane around lunchtime.

The child was taken to a trauma hospital where he died from his injuries.

The police department is investigating the collision to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Family members identified the child as Ismael Perez. They created a GoFundMe to help the toddler’s mother with funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 arrest made in deadly Hartford shootings, Suspect previously killed innocent bystander
Two shootings leave three dead in Hartford
I-TEAM: Save plan for college debt
New federal loan repayment plan announced
Monday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A Wet Start To The Week
Taftville Congregation Church on fire in Taftville, CT
119 year old church saved from burning down in Taftville
11-year-old suffers serious injuries after being struck by car
11-year-old suffers serious injuries after being struck by car

Latest News

FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, left, and his attorney, Robert Paule, arrive...
Ex-Minneapolis officer sentenced on a state charge for his role in George Floyd’s killing
East Lyme blasting - WFSB - DOT
Blasting to intermittently closes I-95 in East Lyme
FILE - This combo of file images shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX...
Elon Musk says he may need surgery before proposed ‘cage match’ with Mark Zuckerberg
Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in...
3 killed when firefighting helicopters collide in Southern California, officials say