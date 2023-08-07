Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

4 Navy destroyers sent to Alaskan coast after Russian, Chinese ships seen near Aleutians

FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile...
FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) conducts a routine Taiwan Strait transit on Sunday, April 16, 2023. The U.S. Navy sent four destroyers to Alaska in response to foreign vessels in the area.(U.S. Navy via AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Defense officials confirmed that four U.S. Navy destroyers were dispatched last week off the coast of Alaska after nearly a dozen Chinese and Russian ships were spotted near the Aleutian Islands.

The exact time and location of the foreign incursion was not made public, and information about the event is still being declassified, KTUU reported.

Republican senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski issued statements on Saturday, saying they said they received detailed classified briefings about the situation.

A Chinese embassy spokesperson told CNN the naval vessels from the two countries were conducting joint maritime patrols in the western and northern Pacific Ocean and said the action was not targeted at any third party.

Sullivan said Chinese and Russian vessels came similarly close to Alaska last summer.

A U.S. Coast Guard ship encountered the vessels, a response Sullivan characterized as “tepid,” and he requested at the time a more robust response.

Sullivan said he was pleased four U.S. navy destroyers responded this time.

“It certainly reminds us of how important Alaska is, from both a strategic standpoint, but also a force projection standpoint,” Sullivan said.

He said he has repeatedly pressed military leaders for an increase not only in assets available to defend the nation but in the infrastructure he said is necessary to defend Alaska.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KTUU and CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

1 arrest made in deadly Hartford shootings, Suspect previously killed innocent bystander
Two shootings leave three dead in Hartford
I-TEAM: Save plan for college debt
New federal loan repayment plan announced
Monday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A Wet Start To The Week
Taftville Congregation Church on fire in Taftville, CT
119 year old church saved from burning down in Taftville
11-year-old suffers serious injuries after being struck by car
11-year-old suffers serious injuries after being struck by car

Latest News

FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, left, and his attorney, Robert Paule, arrive...
Ex-Minneapolis officer sentenced on a state charge for his role in George Floyd’s killing
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru
East Lyme blasting - WFSB - DOT
Blasting to intermittently closes I-95 in East Lyme
FILE - This combo of file images shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX...
Elon Musk says he may need surgery before proposed ‘cage match’ with Mark Zuckerberg
Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in...
3 killed when firefighting helicopters collide in Southern California, officials say