Announcement set about state’s free school meals program

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State leaders are slated to make an announcement about Connecticut’s free school meals program.

Gov. Ned Lamont and education commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. on Monday.

They and other advocates will be at the Charter Oak International Academy in West Hartford.

They said they will announce plans to expand the free school meals program during the upcoming school year.

Lamont signed emergency legislation back in February that provided $60 million to fund the program through the end of the 2022-2023 academic year.

School meals for all Connecticut students had been funded by federal COVID-19 dollars until late 2022 when that funding ran out.

