Bicyclist seriously hurt in Newington hit-and-run

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A bicyclist suffered serious injuries when the rider was struck by a driver in Newington on Sunday morning.

Police said it happened in the area of Fenn Road just north of Ella Grasso Boulevard just before 11 a.m.

They said the bicyclist had been heading northbound on Fenn Road when it happened.

The driver was behind the wheel of what appeared to be an older model silver- or gray-colored Toyota Camry, police said. The vehicle was said to not have a front license plate and a broken passenger side headlight.

Police on Monday released a surveillance photo of the vehicle.

Newington police sought the driver of a silver or gray older model Toyota Camry for a hit-and-run that happened on Fenn Road on Aug. 6.

The driver fled northbound on Fenn Road after the incident.

The bicyclist was transported to St. Francis Hospital by ambulance.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Newington police at 860-666-8445 extension 6219.

