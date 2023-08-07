Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Car flies through second floor of house

Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.
Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.(Junction Fire Company)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A home in Pennsylvania is in need of repairs after a car slammed into the second floor of the house.

According to the Junction Fire Company, rescue crews stabilized the house. They put a tarp on the massive opening due to impending storms in the area.

Photos posted by the fire company show the car went into a room with a treadmill.

The fire company did not specify if anyone was injured in the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened.

A home in Pennsylvania was left with a massive hole after a car slammed through the second floor.
A home in Pennsylvania was left with a massive hole after a car slammed through the second floor.(Junction Fire Company)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 arrest made in deadly Hartford shootings, Suspect previously killed innocent bystander
Two shootings leave three dead in Hartford
I-TEAM: Save plan for college debt
New federal loan repayment plan announced
Meteorologist Mike Slifer is tracking strong storms and heavy rain that are possible overnight.
Technical Discussion: An alert for heavy rain and strong storms Tuesday morning
Taftville Congregation Church on fire in Taftville, CT
119 year old church saved from burning down in Taftville
Generic Water
78-year-old man found unresponsive in water at Rocky Neck State Park

Latest News

FILE - Harmony was reported missing in November 2021.
Father of missing girl Harmony Montgomery insists he didn’t kill his daughter
A federal appeals court on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, upheld Josh Duggar's conviction for...
Appeals court upholds Josh Duggar’s conviction for downloading child sex abuse images
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July...
Tory Lanez’s father, son appeal to judge before rapper’s sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion