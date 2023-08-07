I-Team: Accused Hartford murder suspect had previous murder charge dropped

(WFSB) - The I-Team has been digging into the criminal history of Chan Williams-Bey.

Before this weekend’s arrest, Williams-Bey was arrested for a murder in 2021, but that murder charge was later dropped.

William-Bey’s defense attorney in that 2021 case, Ronald Johnson, says the murder charge was dropped because the ballistics of the bullet that killed the murder victim did not match the firearm recovered from Williams-Bey.

Back in June 2021, police say Williams-Bey attempted to shoot a person on a scooter. While investigating that shooting, they found a bystander, Siddahartha Lake Sudan, had been killed.

According to court documents, Williams-Bey admitted to shooting at the man on the scooter, writing the words “I shot this guy” on a picture of the victim police provided. His arrest report also says he wrote, “that’s me” on a surveillance picture of him taken at the scene of the shooting.

His defense attorney has filed a motion to have that statement thrown out, saying his client was under the influence and needed medical attention. That motion has not yet been heard.

Williams-Bey was arrested for first degree assault for that shooting and arrested for the murder of Sudan as well.

His bond was set at $1.7 million dollars at the time.

But in March 2022, the state dropped the murder charges. Williams-Bey’s defense attorney says that’s because forensic evidence showed his client did not shoot Sudan.

His bond was then reduced to $250,000 which several defense attorneys have commented sounds low.

He was put on electronic monitoring, which means he was on 24/7 lockdown except for court, medical appointments, and work.

STATE’S ATTORNEY OFFICE:

Here is a statement from Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott:

“On March 10, 2022, a motion for bond reduction was filed on behalf of the defendant. On March 11, 2022, the state informed the court it could not prevail on its prosecution of the defendant on a charge of murder due to the results of forensic testing that came to light in the case. Specifically, the ballistics of the bullet that killed the victim did not match the firearm recovered from the defendant. The state then entered a nolle on the murder charge but other charges against the defendant related to a second victim remain active. The court then set bond for the defendant at $250,000 with additional conditions for release, including a 24-hour lockdown with intensive pretrial supervision, including electronic monitoring, if bond was posted.”

INTENSIVE PRE-TRIAL SUPERVISION:

According to pre-trial supervisory documents, Williams Bey regularly tested positive for THC. We have not heard back on whether that is a violation of his supervision. The state is working on answers for us.

According to those same documents, Williams-Bey had two jobs. His June 2023 report says, “He remains employed at Amazon Warehouse where he works Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Provides verification of employment regularly by way of pay stubs. He remains employed by Safe Pals Home Care Services where he cares for two patients. He provided monthly schedule.”

Mayor Luke Bronin said in a press conference over the weekend, that Williams-Bey had not been at work since November 2022.

CT’s probation office tells us his case officer has bi-weekly pay stubs from November 2022 and they have no evidence these were faked.

There had previously been questions about pay stubs and work confirmation in his file.

On November 7, 2022 his case officer worker wrote, “This IPS officer requested pictures of Mr. Williams-Bey clock ins and clock outs, however, Mr. Williams-Bey stated he is unable to comply because of the fast paced environment and he can get in trouble at work.” He provided 3 pay stubs, one for 32 hours, the others for 9 hours. This IPS officer questioned Mr. Williams-Bey about the amount of work hours reflected on his pay stubs and asked accountability for the time he had been outside. Mr. Williams-Bey provided a screenshot of the app he uses for work where it reflects a different amount of work hours under a different category. He continued to explain that on his days off, he might be able to work and those hours are then reflected in that category. This IPS officer requested print outs of all of Mr. Williams-Bey’s work days on his work app for further review.” The worker added, “Mr. Williams-Bey needs to find a more efficient method of providing verification of all worked hours to this IPS officer in a timely manner. Nothing further to report.”

There were some alerts on his electronic monitoring that showed unapproved leave in July 2022 and August 2022.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.