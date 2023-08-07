Man arrested for burglary at Infinity Dealership

ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - According to Wallingford police, three men and a driver forced entry into an Infinity Dealership to steal two Infiniti SUVs.

One of the three men was identified as 21-year old Quadele Vickers of Ansonia on August 2.

The incident happened on June 28 and after an investigation the Vickers and the other suspects used crowbars and fire extinguishers to break in.

Officers arrived as the vehicles were leaving and they fled onto Wharton Brook Connector.

The stolen SUVs were later utilized in burglaries in Waterbury, East Haven and Milford.

Additionally, there had been a rash of similar style burglaries across the State from fall 2022 through summer 2023.

Police found probable cause to charge Vickers for his involvement in the crime.

He was charged with 3rd degree Criminal Mischief and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Vickers was held in lieu of $100,000 bond and was arraigned at Meriden Superior Court (G.A.7).

The other suspects have not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information should contact police at (203)-294-2800.

