Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Man arrested for burglary at Infinity Dealership

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.(MGN)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - According to Wallingford police, three men and a driver forced entry into an Infinity Dealership to steal two Infiniti SUVs.

One of the three men was identified as 21-year old Quadele Vickers of Ansonia on August 2.

The incident happened on June 28 and after an investigation the Vickers and the other suspects used crowbars and fire extinguishers to break in.

Officers arrived as the vehicles were leaving and they fled onto Wharton Brook Connector.

The stolen SUVs were later utilized in burglaries in Waterbury, East Haven and Milford.

Additionally, there had been a rash of similar style burglaries across the State from fall 2022 through summer 2023.

Police found probable cause to charge Vickers for his involvement in the crime.

He was charged with 3rd degree Criminal Mischief and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Vickers was held in lieu of $100,000 bond and was arraigned at Meriden Superior Court (G.A.7).

The other suspects have not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information should contact police at (203)-294-2800.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 arrest made in deadly Hartford shootings, Suspect previously killed innocent bystander
Two shootings leave three dead in Hartford
I-TEAM: Save plan for college debt
New federal loan repayment plan announced
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Monday Aug. 7.
Technical Discussion: A Wet Start To The Week
Taftville Congregation Church on fire in Taftville, CT
119 year old church saved from burning down in Taftville
11-year-old suffers serious injuries after being struck by car
11-year-old suffers serious injuries after being struck by car

Latest News

Channel 3 is your Back to School Authority.
TEACHER WISH LISTS: Gathering classroom supplies
Colin Coyle, 18, was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving and Speeding.
18-year old arrested after speeding at 110 mph in West Hartford
Charlene Russell-Tucker - WFSB
CT’s free school meals plan expanded
Colin Coyle, 18, was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving and Speeding.
18-year old clocked at 110 mph during speed enforcement
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Monday Aug. 7.
Technical Discussion: A Wet Start To The Week