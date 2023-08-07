Mobile office initiative improves access to city resources

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Elm City is taking steps to make city hall resources as easy and accessible as possible, bringing a mobile, pop-up office to neighborhoods over the next few months.

While the Livable City Initiative, the city department that helps residents find affordable, safe, high-quality options isn’t new, their twice-monthly mobile pop-up office events are.

Mayor Elicker and other advocates will be taking part in the events during August and September.

LCI members plan to meet with residents, answer questions, provide information about city resources, and schedule housing inspections among many other services.

The program is viewed as a way to close the gap between the city and the community when it comes to housing.

The next office pop-up will be held on Monday from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Kimberly Triangle at 482 Greenwich Avenue in the Hill neighborhood.

Another will be on Wednesday, August 30, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Mariposas del Mundo Garden at 288 Eastern Street in Fair Haven Heights.

