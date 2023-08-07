Ping Pong Parkinson’s at West Hartford senior center

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - UConn Health patients with Parkinson’s fight back against the neurological disease.

Patients use the un-expected sport of ping-pong to keep their bodies active.

Laini Weitz, 72-year old founder of the Parkie Pong program at the West Hartford senior center, talks about how it all started after her diagnosis.

“I came home and cried with my husband and so he said well you can give up, you can give in or you can fight back,” said Weitz.

She decided to fight back now using exercise as her superpower.

Weitz finds that the more active she is, her trembling and stiffness subside.

This firecracker has always been an athlete, but since her diagnosis she’s ramped up her regimen.

“Whereas my friends who play pickle ball and are neuro-typical, that’s their only activity for the day,” said Weitz. “I’ve already done my jog or have ridden my bike, so it doesn’t stop.”

The success of fitness slowing down the progression of her disease led her to do a search of what else was out there.

During her search, Weitz found Ping Pong Parkinson in New York.

Weitz said, “since there’s nothing local, I decided, why not here?”

Weitz went to the Director of the West Hartford Senior Center and ‘Ping Pong Parkinson’s’ was born.

“I think it’s an important message if you see a need in your community, you bring it to the attention of your senior center because we’re here to help and provide programing,” said Rebecca Sears, Director of West Hartford senior center.

A group of adults with neurological diagnoses now meet every Wednesday at the senior center from 1 to 3 in the afternoon.

“When I heard about this program, I thought immediately it was in my wheelhouse,” said ping pong player David Frankel.

Weitz and her friendly competitors hope a flick of the wrist and speedy leg movement keep them in the early stages of the disease for years to come.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.